- Sunny Hostin responds to ABC exec’s alleged ‘racist’ remarks about her | TheHill The Hill
- ‘The View’ Addresses ABC News Executive Placed on Leave Over Alleged Racist Comments | The View The View
- ‘GMA’ co-host Michael Strahan addresses ABC News exec on administrative leave over alleged racist remarks Fox News
- ABC News Executive Reportedly Made “Picking Cotton” Comment Aimed at Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts The Root
- Disney Suspends, Investigates ABC News Executive Barbara Fedida The Wall Street Journal
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...