Taylor Swift – Afterglow (Official Video) ft. Ariana Grande

22 Ağu 2019 tarihinde yayınlandı

Official audio for ‘Afterglow’ performed by Taylor Swift. Off her new album ‘Lover.’ Stream/Download the album here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/Loversu

Official ‘Afterglow’ Lyrics

Written by Taylor Swift, Louis Bell & Adam King Feeney

I blew things out of proportion

Now you’re blue

Put you in jail for something you didn’t do

I pinned your hands behind your back, oh

Thought I had reason to attack, but no

Fighting with a true love

Is boxing with no gloves

Chemistry ‘til it blows up, ‘til there’s no us

Why’d I have to break what I love so much?

It’s on your face

And I’m to blame

I need to say Hey, it’s all me, in my head

I’m the one who burned us down

But it’s not what I meant

Sorry that I hurt you

I don’t wanna do

I don’t wanna do this to you

I don’t wanna lose

I don’t wanna lose this with you

I need to say

Hey it’s all me, just don’t go

Meet me in the afterglow It’s so excruciating to see you low

Just want to lift you up and not let you go

This ultraviolet morning light below

Tells me this love is worth the ﬁght, oh

I lived like an island

Punished you with silence

Went off like sirens, just crying

Why’d I have to break what I love so much

It’s on your face

Don’t walk away I need to say Chorus Tell me that you’re still mine

Tell me that we’ll be just ﬁne

Even when I lose my mind

I need to say

Tell me that it’s not my fault

Tell me that I’m all you want

Even when I break your heart

I need to say

Chorus

© 2019 Taylor Swift

Music video by Taylor Swift performing Afterglow (Visualizer). © 2019 Taylor Swift

http://vevo.ly/po7Sv8