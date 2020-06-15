Taylor Swift – Afterglow (Official Video) ft. Ariana Grande

22 Ağu 2019 tarihinde yayınlandı
Official audio for ‘Afterglow’ performed by Taylor Swift. Off her new album ‘Lover.’ Stream/Download the album here: https://TaylorSwift.lnk.to/Loversu
►Exclusive Merch: https://store.taylorswift.com
Official ‘Afterglow’ Lyrics
Written by Taylor Swift, Louis Bell & Adam King Feeney
I blew things out of proportion
Now you’re blue
Put you in jail for something you didn’t do
I pinned your hands behind your back, oh
Thought I had reason to attack, but no
Fighting with a true love
Is boxing with no gloves
Chemistry ‘til it blows up, ‘til there’s no us
Why’d I have to break what I love so much?
It’s on your face
And I’m to blame
I need to say Hey, it’s all me, in my head
I’m the one who burned us down
But it’s not what I meant
Sorry that I hurt you
I don’t wanna do
I don’t wanna do this to you
I don’t wanna lose
I don’t wanna lose this with you
I need to say
Hey it’s all me, just don’t go
Meet me in the afterglow It’s so excruciating to see you low
Just want to lift you up and not let you go
This ultraviolet morning light below
Tells me this love is worth the ﬁght, oh
I lived like an island
Punished you with silence
Went off like sirens, just crying
Why’d I have to break what I love so much
It’s on your face
Don’t walk away I need to say Chorus Tell me that you’re still mine
Tell me that we’ll be just ﬁne
Even when I lose my mind
I need to say
Tell me that it’s not my fault
Tell me that I’m all you want
Even when I break your heart
I need to say
Chorus
© 2019 Taylor Swift
Music video by Taylor Swift performing Afterglow (Visualizer). © 2019 Taylor Swift
