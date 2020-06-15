Taylor Swift CALLED OUT For Not Doing Enough For BLM Movement!

After only one tweet over the course of the nearly two weeks of Black Lives Matter protests, Taylor Swift returned to the platform to advocate for the movement. Like many other celebs, Taylor has posted about the Black Lives Matter movement on Instagram with some swipe up links to resources as well as a black square on Blackout Tuesday.

· Help the family of George Floyd here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd · Fight for Breonna Taylor here: https://justiceforbreonna.org/ · Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/i-run-with-maud · Want to help protestors? Donate to one or more community bail funds here: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bail_funds_george_floyd · Visit Movement for Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause here: https://m4bl.org/ · Want to connect with leaders building grassroots campaigns? Clik here: https://www.untilfreedom.com/ Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BRlF2_zhNe86SGgHa6-VlBO-QgirITwCTugSfKie5Fs/mobilebasic

Emile Ennis Jr. Sussan Mourad

