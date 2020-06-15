- Ted Cruz challenges actor Ron Perlman to wrestle Jim Jordan after attack on Gaetz | TheHill The Hill
- Ron Perlman Challenges Ted Cruz to $50,000 Fight in Support of Black Lives Matter Yahoo! Voices
- Ron Perlman and Rep. Matt Gaetz trade barbs on Twitter New York Daily News
- Ron Perlman, Matt Gaetz get into back-and-forth on Twitter | TheHill The Hill
- Ted Cruz challenges Ron Perlman to wrestle Jim Jordan, ‘Hellboy’ actor wants Cruz instead Fox News
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...