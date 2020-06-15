The Mystery Of Brad Pitt

What you did not know about Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is one of the most beloved stars on the silver screen, idolized by the Hollywood elite and fans alike. But what makes this guy so popular? It’s more than just his good looks and his down-to-earth demeanor. He’s got a talent and skill that are unmatched by many of his peers. Plus, his staying power has allowed him to stay on the A-List for a couple decades. Ultimately, he makes it look easy and that, in and of itself, is an amazing feat.

Following a memorable turn in Thelma and Louise, the 90’s became Brad Pitt’s big decade. He made the rounds with iconic roles in Fight Club, Interview With A Vampire, Se7en, and Twelve Monkeys – just to name a few. In the early 2000’s, he solidified his place as a Hollywood icon attaining a superstar status that rivaled the actors of Hollywood’s golden age, by taking part in a remake of the Rat Pack-era film, Ocean’s Eleven. This spawned several heist sequels. After gaining continued success with offbeat, awards-friendly films, like Benjamin Button and Tree Of Life, Pitt has really found his groove with Quentin Tarantino, in movies like Inglourious Basterds, Django Unchained and now Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

