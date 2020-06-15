- WWE Backlash results: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the Universal Championship Wrestling News
- WWE Backlash Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party Wrestling Inc.
- Superstars defending titles in Handicap Matches: WWE Top 10, June 14, 2020 WWE
- WWE Backlash 2020 results: Braun Strowman & greed defeat The Miz & John Morrison Cageside Seats
- WWE Backlash: The Miz And John Morrison Vs. Braun Strowman (WWE Universal Title Handicap Match) Wrestling Inc.
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...