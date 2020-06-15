- WWE Backlash results: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship Wrestling News
- WWE Backlash: Bobby Lashley Vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Title Match) Wrestling Inc.
- Colby Covington Continues to Call Out Drew McIntyre – “I’ll Find You!” eWrestlingNews
- WWE Backlash 2020 results: Drew McIntyre retains, thanks to Lana Cageside Seats
- Noam Dar Reveals He Met Drew McIntyre in High School, Wants To Be Part of NXT UK Cinematic Match 411mania.com
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...