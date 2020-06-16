- ‘Bachelorette’ star Becca Kufrin ‘trying to work through’ differences with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen Fox News
- Becca Kufrin Admits Her Future With Fiancé Garrett Is Uncertain | Bachelor Brief Access
- Becca Kufrin Reveals Where Her Relationship Really Stands With Garrett Yrigoyen Yahoo! Voices
- Becca Kufrin Admits She Doesn’t Know About Her Future With Garrett Yrigoyen After Police Post: ‘We Are Trying to Work Through’ Our Differences Us Weekly
- Becca Kufrin: ‘I Don’t Know’ If My Future Is Still With Garrett Yrigoyen MSN Money
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...