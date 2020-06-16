Subscribe and press (🔔) to join notification squad and stay updated with new uploads

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It (Lyrics)

[Intro]

Yeah, baby, I like it like that

You gotta believe me when I tell you

I said I like it like that

You gotta believe me when I tell you

I said I like it like—

[Verse 1: Cardi B]

Now I like dollars, I like diamonds

I like stuntin’, I like shinin’ (Yeah)

I like million dollar deals

Where’s my pen? Bitch I’m signin’ (Signin’)

I like those Balenciagas (Those)

The ones that look like socks

I like going to the jeweler

I put rocks all in my watch (Cha-ching)

I like texts from my exes when they want a second chance (What?)

I like proving niggas wrong

I do what they say I can’t

They call me Cardi Bardi, banging body

Spicy mami, hot tamale

Hotter than a Somali, fur coat, Ferrari (Rrr, woo)

Hop out the stu’, jump in the coupe (Coupe)

Big Dipper on top of the roof

Flexing on bitches as hard as I can

Eating halal, driving the Lam’

Told that bitch I’m sorry though (Sorry though)

‘Bout my coins like Mario (Mario)

Yeah, they call me Cardi B

I run this shit like cardio

Woo, facts

[Chorus: Cardi B]

Diamond district in the chain, chain (I said I like it like that)

Certified, you know I’m gang, gang, gang, gang (I said I like it like—woo)

Drop the top and blow the brains, woo (Woo, I said I like it like that)

Oh, he’s so handsome, what’s his name? Yeah (Woo, bags, I said I like it)

Oh, I need the dollars, cha-ching (I said I like it like that)

Beat it up like piñatas (I said I like it like—; uh)

Tell the driver, close the curtains (I said I like it like that, skrrt)

Bad bitch make you nervous (I said I like it)

Cardi B

[Verse 2: Bad Bunny]

Chambean, chambean, pero no jalan (¡Jalan!)

Tú compras to’a las Jordan, bobo, a mí me las regalan (Jeje)

I spend in the club what you have in the bank (¡Wuh; ¡yeh!)

This is the new religion bang in Latino gang, gang, ¡yeh!

Trato de hacer dieta, pero es que en el closet tengo mucha grasa (¡Yeh!; ¡wuh!)

Ya mudé la’ Gucci pa’ dentro de casa, yeh (¡Wuh!)

Cabrón, a ti no te conocen ni en Plaza (No)

El Diablo me llama, pero Jesucristo me abraza (Amén)

Guerrero como Eddie, que viva la raza, yeh

Me gustan boricuas, me gustan cubanas

Me gusta el acento de las colombianas (¿Qué hubo pues?)

Como mueve el culo la dominicana (¿Qué lo que?)

Lo rico que me chingan las venezolanas (¡Wuh!)

Andamos activos, Perico Pin Pin (Wuh)

Billetes de cien en el maletín (¡Ching!)

Que retumbe el bajo, Bobby Valentín, yeh (¡Buh!)

Aquí es prohibido amar, diles, Charytín

Que pa’l picor les tengo Claritín

Yo llego a la disco y se forma el motín (¡Rrrah!)

[Chorus: Cardi B, Bad Bunny]

Diamond district in the chain (I said I like it like that)

Bad Bunny baby, bebé, bebé

Certified, you know I’m gang, gang, gang, gang (I said I like it like—woo)

Drop the top and blow the brains, woo (Woo, I said I like it like that)

Oh, he’s so handsome, what’s his name? Yeah (Woo, yeh, I said I like it)

Oh, I need the dollars, cha-ching (I said I like it like that)

Beat it up like piñatas (I said I like it like—)

Tell the driver, close the curtains (I said I like it like that, skrrt)

Bad bitch make you nervous (I said I like it, that)

[Verse 3: J Balvin]

Como Celia Cruz tengo el azúcar (Azúca’)

Tu jeva me vio y se fue de pecho como Jimmy Snuka (Ah)

Te vamos a tumbar la peluca

Y arranca pa’l carajo, cabrón, que a ti no te vo’a pasar la hookah (Hookah, hookah)

Mis tenis Balenciaga me reciben en la entrada (Wuh)

Pa-Pa-Paparazzi like I’m Lady Gaga (Wuh)

Y no te me hagas (Eh)

Que en cover de Billboard tú has visto mi cara (Eh)

No salgo de tu mente (Wuh)

Donde quieras que viajes has escuchado “Mi Gente”

Yo no soy hype, soy como el Testarossa (Hype; ‘rossa)

Yo soy el que se la vive y también el que la goza (Goza, goza)

Es la cosa, mami es la cosa (Cosa, cosa)

El que mira sufre y el que toca goza (Goza, goza, goza)

[Bridge: J Balvin, Cardi B]

I said I like it like that

I said I like it like that (Rrr)

I said I like it like that (Woo)

I said I like it like that

[Chorus: Cardi B]

Diamond district in the chain (I said I like it like that)

Certified, you know I’m gang, gang (I said I like it like—)

Drop the top and blow the brains, woo (I said I like it like that)

Oh, he’s so handsome, what’s his name? Yeah (I said I like it)