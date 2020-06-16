Chord Gampang (Love Story – Taylor Swift) by Arya Nara (Tutorial Gitar) Untuk Pemula

We were both young when I first saw you

I close my eyes, and the flashback starts

I’m standing there

On a balcony in summer air

See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns

See you make your way through the crowd

And say, “Hello”

Little did I know

That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles

And my daddy said, “Stay away from Juliet”

And I was crying on the staircase

Begging you, “Please don’t go, ” and I said

Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone

I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run

You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess

It’s a love story baby just say “Yes”

So I sneak out to the garden to see you

We keep quiet, ’cause we’re dead if they knew

So close your eyes

Escape this town for a little while

‘

Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter

And my daddy said, “Stay away from Juliet”

But you were everything to me

I was begging you please don’t go and I said

Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone

I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run

You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess

It’s a love story baby just say “Yes”

Romeo, save me, they’re trying to tell me how to feel

This love is difficult, but it’s real

Don’t be afraid, we’ll make it out of this mess

It’s a love story baby just say “Yes”

