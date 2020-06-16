Chord Gampang (Love Story – Taylor Swift) by Arya Nara (Tutorial Gitar) Untuk Pemula

We were both young when I first saw you
I close my eyes, and the flashback starts
I’m standing there
On a balcony in summer air
See the lights, see the party, the ball gowns
See you make your way through the crowd
And say, “Hello”
Little did I know
That you were Romeo, you were throwing pebbles
And my daddy said, “Stay away from Juliet”
And I was crying on the staircase
Begging you, “Please don’t go, ” and I said
Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone
I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run
You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess
It’s a love story baby just say “Yes”
So I sneak out to the garden to see you
We keep quiet, ’cause we’re dead if they knew
So close your eyes
Escape this town for a little while
‘
Cause you were Romeo, I was a scarlet letter
And my daddy said, “Stay away from Juliet”
But you were everything to me
I was begging you please don’t go and I said
Romeo, take me somewhere we can be alone
I’ll be waiting, all there’s left to do is run
You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess
It’s a love story baby just say “Yes”
Romeo, save me, they’re trying to tell me how to feel
This love is difficult, but it’s real
Don’t be afraid, we’ll make it out of this mess
It’s a love story baby just say “Yes”
