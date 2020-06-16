Everything Has Changed – Taylor Swift ft. Ed Sheeran (cover)

Ninaya Ilena Kinanti – Everything Has Changed cover.
Lyrics:
All I knew
This morning when I woke
Is I know something now, know something now I didn’t before
And all I’ve seen
Since eighteen hours ago
Is green eyes and freckles and your smile
In the back of my mind making me feel like
I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you, know you, know you
Cause all I know is we said hello
And your eyes look like coming home
All I know is a simple name
And everything has changed
All I know is, you held the door
You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours
All I know since yesterday, yeah
Is everything has changed
And all my walls
Stood tall painted blue
But I’ll take ’em down, take ’em down and open up the door for you
And all I feel
In my stomach, is butterflies
The beautiful kind, making up for lost time
Taking flight, making me feel like
I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you, know you, know you
Cause all I know is we said hello
And your eyes look like coming home
All I know is a simple name
And everything has changed
All I know is you held the door
And you’ll be mine and I’ll be yours
All I know since yesterday, yeah
Is everything has changed
Come back and tell me why
I’m feelin’ like I’ve missed you all this time
(Uh-uh-uh)
And meet me there tonight
And let me know that it’s not all in my mind
I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you, know you, know you
All I know is we said hello
Your eyes look like coming home
All I know is a simple name
And everything has changed
All I know is you held the door
You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours
All I know since yesterday, yeah
Is everything has changed
All I know is we said hello
So dust off your highest hopes
All I know is pouring rain
And everything has changed
All I know is a new found grace
All my days, I’ll know your face
All I know since yesterday, yeah
Is everything has changed
