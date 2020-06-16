Everything Has Changed – Taylor Swift ft. Ed Sheeran (cover)

Ninaya Ilena Kinanti – Everything Has Changed cover.

Listen to the original song on:



Follow me on:

https://www.instagram.com/ninayailenakinanti/?hl=id

Lyrics:

All I knew

This morning when I woke

Is I know something now, know something now I didn’t before

And all I’ve seen

Since eighteen hours ago

Is green eyes and freckles and your smile

In the back of my mind making me feel like

I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you, know you, know you

Cause all I know is we said hello

And your eyes look like coming home

All I know is a simple name

And everything has changed

All I know is, you held the door

You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday, yeah

Is everything has changed

And all my walls

Stood tall painted blue

But I’ll take ’em down, take ’em down and open up the door for you

And all I feel

In my stomach, is butterflies

The beautiful kind, making up for lost time

Taking flight, making me feel like

I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you, know you, know you

Cause all I know is we said hello

And your eyes look like coming home

All I know is a simple name

And everything has changed

All I know is you held the door

And you’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday, yeah

Is everything has changed

Come back and tell me why

I’m feelin’ like I’ve missed you all this time

(Uh-uh-uh)

And meet me there tonight

And let me know that it’s not all in my mind

I just wanna know you better, know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you, know you, know you

All I know is we said hello

Your eyes look like coming home

All I know is a simple name

And everything has changed

All I know is you held the door

You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday, yeah

Is everything has changed

All I know is we said hello

So dust off your highest hopes

All I know is pouring rain

And everything has changed

All I know is a new found grace

All my days, I’ll know your face

All I know since yesterday, yeah

Is everything has changed

Contact me on:

ninayailenakinanti@gmail.com / dwikurnia79@yahoo.com

PLEASE LIKE,COMMENT & SUBSCRIBE TO THIS CHANNEL! SHARE THIS VIDEO TO YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS TOO!❤️