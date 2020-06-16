- Fans Hope ‘The Bachelorette’ With Clare Crawley Will Be Canceled Now That ‘The Bachelor’ Was Announced Showbiz Cheat Sheet
- Uh, Clare Crawley Wasn’t Told Matt James Was Going to Be Cast as the Bachelor Cosmopolitan.com
- Who Is Matt James? What to Know About the First Black Bachelor and Tyler Cameron’s Best Friend Entertainment Tonight
- Clare Crawley Wasn’t Told Matt James Was Going to Be Cast as the Bachelor Yahoo Lifestyle
- ‘The Bachelor’ Fans Are Shocked that Matt James is the First Black Lead Showbiz Cheat Sheet
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...