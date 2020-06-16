Fearless – Taylor Swift COVER by Joshua Dizon

So this is my version of the song called FEARLESS the one by Taylor Swift, I hope you will all love it, this song was so mean so much to me because this song is the one of the sweetest and beautiful T.S song that I have ever heard from her, it always makes me feel that I am young lol.💖😂

Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. If you have some requests of Taylor Swift songs just comment down below and I will surely do it for you!💚😀😘

Please subscribe and click the notification bell to get notified of my new releases. I LOVE YOU ALL GUY’S! THANK YOU!😍😘

Social Media Accounts:

Facebook: Joshua Dizon

Instagram: dizonjoshua1999 / Joshua Dizon