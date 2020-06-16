Just Let Go | The Philosophy of Fight Club

Life is short. It’s ending one minute at a time. Why waste it on fulfilling other people’s expectations? This is just one of those questions presented in a novel written by Chuck Palahniuk named Fight Club.

The film version of Fight Club directed by David Fincher, starring Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter, could be considered one of the best and most impactful movies ever made when looking at its reception and ongoing popularity.

Fight Club isn’t shy of over-the-top violence, contains a fair amount of explicit language, and, of course, the obnoxious behavior of its characters. However, it’s definitely more profound than just men coming together to beat each other up.

The story is built on several thoughtful concepts that are interesting and possibly applicable to our own lives.

It tells a story about a generation of people without a clear purpose, without hope, raised with false expectations, and repressed by ever-tightening social norms. What if our existence is pointless? What if God doesn’t like us? What if we’re nothing more than a compost heap? How do we find meaning in a meaningless existence?

This video explores several philosophical ideas that Fight Club presents us. For those who aren’t familiar with the story: this analysis explains and reveals the plot.

