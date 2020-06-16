NPR Variety Show ‘Live From Here’ Canceled by American Public Media – Billboard

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
3


  1. NPR Variety Show ‘Live From Here’ Canceled by American Public Media  Billboard
  2. ‘Live From Here,’ successor to ‘Prairie Home Companion,’ canceled among drastic cuts at APM, MPR  Minneapolis Star Tribune
  3. Minnesota Public Radio announces 28 job cuts, end of ‘Live From Here with Chris Thile’  Bring Me The News
  4. Live From Here Canceled Amid Budget Cuts at Minnesota Public Radio  Pitchfork
  5. Jobs, shows slashed at Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media  City Pages
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here