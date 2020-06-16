- NPR Variety Show ‘Live From Here’ Canceled by American Public Media Billboard
- ‘Live From Here,’ successor to ‘Prairie Home Companion,’ canceled among drastic cuts at APM, MPR Minneapolis Star Tribune
- Minnesota Public Radio announces 28 job cuts, end of ‘Live From Here with Chris Thile’ Bring Me The News
- Live From Here Canceled Amid Budget Cuts at Minnesota Public Radio Pitchfork
- Jobs, shows slashed at Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media City Pages
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...