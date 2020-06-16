Petition calls for statues of Dolly Parton to replace Confederate leaders in Tennessee – Fox News

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
6


  1. Petition calls for statues of Dolly Parton to replace Confederate leaders in Tennessee  Fox News
  2. Dolly Parton statues instead of Confederate monuments is what some want  CNN
  3. Thousands sign petition to replace Confederate statues in Tennessee with Dolly Parton | TheHill  The Hill
  4. Petition calls for Confederate statue change, suggests Dolly Parton as replacement  WBIR Channel 10
  5. New petition advocates replacing confederate monuments with Dolly Parton statues  Clarksville Now
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here