Saddened by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, fan takes his life; leaves behind a suicide note – Times of India

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
14


  1. Saddened by Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, fan takes his life; leaves behind a suicide note  Times of India
  2. ‘Difficult to process’: Cricket world in shock over ‘disturbing’ tragedy  Yahoo Sport Australia
  3. Salman Khan draws flak from social media users over the actor’s tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise  PINKVILLA
  4. Rumy Jafry: I was supposed to start shooting with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty  The Indian Express
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has put spotlight on awareness, treatment of mental health issues  Hindustan Times
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here