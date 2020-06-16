Sushant Singh Rajput death: Netizens display strong sentiments of anger by unfollowing celebrities online – PINKVILLA

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
9


  1. Sushant Singh Rajput death: Netizens display strong sentiments of anger by unfollowing celebrities online  PINKVILLA
  2. Actor’s suicide sparks debate about insularity in Bollywood film industry  Yahoo! Voices
  3. Sushant left us searching for answers, says actor Rajesh Sharma  The Tribune India
  4. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were set to get married, were house hunting reveals broker  PINKVILLA
  5. ‘Difficult to process’: Cricket world in shock over ‘disturbing’ tragedy  Yahoo Sport Australia
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here