Watercolor Painting Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was a highly requested video… no surprise there 🙂 Enjoy this watercolor painting of the queen of pop…

New videos posted every Wednesday! Like and subscribe if you want to see more!

M A T E R I A L S:

Canson WATERCOLOR 9X12in. paper

DALER ROWNEY Watercolour 12ml paint

F O L L O W M E:

Instagram: official_smileytheartist

Website: https://followingsmileysfo.wixsite.com/smileytheartist

B U I S N E S S I N Q U I R E S:

Contact: Smileytheart17@gmail.com

M U S I C:

INTRO/OUTRO: “ I Met You In The Summer” – Loving Caliber feat. Mia Pfirrman

Interludes- Daniel Garrow

Bad Blood- Taylor Swift

thank you for you for your support 🙂