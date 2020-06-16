Watercolor Painting Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was a highly requested video… no surprise there 🙂 Enjoy this watercolor painting of the queen of pop…
New videos posted every Wednesday! Like and subscribe if you want to see more!
M A T E R I A L S:
Canson WATERCOLOR 9X12in. paper
DALER ROWNEY Watercolour 12ml paint
F O L L O W M E:
Instagram: official_smileytheartist
Website: https://followingsmileysfo.wixsite.com/smileytheartist
B U I S N E S S I N Q U I R E S:
Contact: Smileytheart17@gmail.com
M U S I C:
INTRO/OUTRO: “ I Met You In The Summer” – Loving Caliber feat. Mia Pfirrman
Interludes- Daniel Garrow
Bad Blood- Taylor Swift
thank you for you for your support 🙂
Loading...