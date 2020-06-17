Bully, coward, victim? Inside the sinister world of Trump mentor Roy Cohn – The Guardian

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
8


  1. Bully, coward, victim? Inside the sinister world of Trump mentor Roy Cohn  The Guardian
  2. An evil legacy overshadows the complexities of Bully. Coward. Victim.: The Story Of Roy Cohn  The A.V. Club
  3. Was Trump mentor Roy Cohn America’s most evil man? This film makes a strong case  Haaretz
  4. ‘Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story Of Roy Cohn’ Review – Cindy Adams, Roy M. Cohn  Deadline Hollywood
  5. Cold War Bully: the Life and Crimes of Roy Cohn – CounterPunch.org  CounterPunch
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here