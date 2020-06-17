Comedian Chris D’Elia faces allegations of sexual harassment, grooming underage girls – The A.V. Club

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
10


  1. Comedian Chris D’Elia faces allegations of sexual harassment, grooming underage girls  The A.V. Club
  2. Chris D’Elia Accused of Sexually Harassing Multiple Underage Girls  Newsweek
  3. N.J. comedian Chris D’Elia accused of making advances toward 16-year-old girl  NJ.com
  4. Chris D’Elia Denies Pursuing Underage Girls After Allegations Surface  TMZ
  5. Chris D’Elia, ‘You’ Star and Comedian, Facing Numerous Sexual Misconduct and Grooming Allegations on Twitter  PopCulture.com
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here