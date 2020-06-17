- Here’s When You Can Expect to See Elliot Stabler in ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Showbiz Cheat Sheet
- NBC Fall 2020 Schedule: Addition Of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Spinoff Starring Christopher Meloni Marks Only Change Yahoo! Voices
- NBC Announces Christopher Meloni’s Spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime Will Premiere This Fall PEOPLE
- NBC Sets Fall Lineup, Says It’s ‘Confident That Our Schedule Will Premiere Intact’ Adweek
- Law and Order: Organized Crime Will Have Stabler Adapting to Criminal Justice System’s “Reckoning” Yahoo! Voices
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...