MTV fires Alex Kompothecras of ‘Siesta Key’ over past racist social media posts – NBC News

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
6


  1. MTV fires Alex Kompothecras of ‘Siesta Key’ over past racist social media posts  NBC News
  2. Alex Kompothecras fired from MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ following alleged racist posts  CNN
  3. Siesta Key: Juliette and Chloe Think Alex Will Cheat After Becoming a Dad  Entertainment Tonight
  4. MTV Fires ‘Siesta Key’ Star Alex Kompothecras After Alleged Racist Social Media Posts  Yahoo Entertainment
  5. ‘Siesta Key’ Star Alex Kompothecras Fired, Alleged Racist Social Media  tmz.com
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here