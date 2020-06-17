- Sofia Vergara moved to tears by recovering addict’s ‘AGT’ performance: ‘I know very well the sickness of addiction’ Yahoo Entertainment
- Woah! Simon Cowell Has Ashley Marina Sing 3 Times! She Stuns The Judges – America’s Got Talent 2020 America’s Got Talent
- America’s Got Talent’: Heidi Klum’s Illness Sparks New Rules PopCulture.com
- Christine Hurley: Funny Mom Comedy Act Ends In TRAIN WRECK! Talent Recap
- WATCH: WAFFLE Crew’s Golden Buzzer AGT Dance Performance Heavy.com
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...