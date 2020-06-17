- Sushant Singh Rajput’s father tells police he wasn’t aware of actor’s depression; Admits he would feel ‘low’ PINKVILLA
- Actor’s suicide sparks debate about insularity in Bollywood film industry Yahoo! Voices
- Sushant left us searching for answers, says actor Rajesh Sharma The Tribune India
- ‘When I told him Mamu is no more’: Here’s how Sushant Singh’s 5-year-old nephew reacted to actor’s death Mid-day
- ‘Difficult to process’: Cricket world in shock over ‘disturbing’ tragedy Yahoo Sport Australia
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...