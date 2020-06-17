‘The Voice’ Just Announced Nick Jonas’ Replacement and His Fans Are Not Happy – Yahoo Lifestyle

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
2


  1. ‘The Voice’ Just Announced Nick Jonas’ Replacement and His Fans Are Not Happy  Yahoo Lifestyle
  2. Gwen Stefani reveals she’s returning to ‘The Voice’: ‘Cannot wait’  Fox News
  3. Is Nick Jonas Leaving ‘The Voice’ When Gwen Stefani Returns?  Showbiz Cheat Sheet
  4. The Voice: Gwen Stefani Returning for Season 19 — Which Coach Is Leaving?  Yahoo! Voices
  5. ‘The Voice’ Is Making a Big Casting Change This Fall and Nick Jonas Fans Aren’t Thrilled About It  GoodHousekeeping.com
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here