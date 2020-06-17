- ‘The Voice’ Just Announced Nick Jonas’ Replacement and His Fans Are Not Happy Yahoo Lifestyle
- Gwen Stefani reveals she’s returning to ‘The Voice’: ‘Cannot wait’ Fox News
- Is Nick Jonas Leaving ‘The Voice’ When Gwen Stefani Returns? Showbiz Cheat Sheet
- The Voice: Gwen Stefani Returning for Season 19 — Which Coach Is Leaving? Yahoo! Voices
- ‘The Voice’ Is Making a Big Casting Change This Fall and Nick Jonas Fans Aren’t Thrilled About It GoodHousekeeping.com
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...