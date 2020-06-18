Broadway star Nick Cordero has lost 65 pounds from muscle atrophy, says wife Amanda Kloots – USA TODAY

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
7


  1. Broadway star Nick Cordero has lost 65 pounds from muscle atrophy, says wife Amanda Kloots  USA TODAY
  2. Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He Has Lost 65 Lbs. Since Hospitalization: ‘He’s So Weak’  PEOPLE
  3. Amanda Kloots gives Nick Cordero update and shares how she stays positive  CNN
  4. Actor Nick Cordero Faces “Long, Long Road Ahead” In COVID-19 Battle, Wife Amanda Kloots Reports  Yahoo! Voices
  5. Nick Cordero’s Wife Amanda Kloots Says He’s Lost 65 Lbs Since Entering the ICU  Entertainment Tonight
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here