Emmys Expand Comedy and Drama Series Categories to 8 Nominees Each – TVLine

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
8


  1. Emmys Expand Comedy and Drama Series Categories to 8 Nominees Each  TVLine
  2. Television Academy Expands Comedy and Drama Emmys to Eight Nominations, Makes Other Changes  Variety
  3. Emmys: TV Academy Expands Drama & Comedy Series Categories To 8 Nominees, Makes Other Rule Changes  Deadline
  4. Emmys: TV Academy Expands Comedy and Drama Series Categories to 8 Nominees Each  Hollywood Reporter
  5. 2020 Emmys expand: More nominees for Best Drama, Best Comedy and other categories as number of submissions goes way up  Gold Derby
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here