‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Pauses Production to Increase Coronavirus Testing – TheWrap

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
10


  1. ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Pauses Production to Increase Coronavirus Testing  TheWrap
  2. ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Will Use Blow-Up Dolls for Sex Scenes  Yahoo! Voices
  3. ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ is first US series to resume shooting amid coronavirus pandemic  Fox Business
  4. ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ using blowup dolls for sex scenes in new episodes  New York Post
  5. ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ To Take Short Break After First Day Back In Production To Adjust Testing Protocols  Deadline
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here