- AMC Theaters won’t require customers to wear face masks to avoid ‘political controversy’ The Verge
- AMC Theatres Unveils Plans to Reopen During Coronavirus Variety
- AMC Theaters CEO talks partnering with Clorox on theater cleaning protocols CNBC Television
- GOP senator, who is a doctor, is concerned about AMC decision not to require masks in theaters CNBC
- AMC Theatres CEO says chain didn’t want to get into ‘political controversy’ by requiring masks cleveland.com
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...