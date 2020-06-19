- New solo version of Aretha song about race, faith released The Associated Press
- Aretha Franklin – Never Gonna Break My Faith (Audio) ft. The Boys Choir of Harlem ArethaFranklinVEVO
- Solo version of Aretha Franklin’s faith-based song about race released on Juneteenth Fox News
- New Version of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Never Gonna Break My Faith’ Drops on Juneteenth: Stream It Now Billboard
- A previously unheard version of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Never Gonna Break My Faith’ has been released to mark Juneteenth NME
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...