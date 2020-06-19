Salma Hayek and Fontanarossa production company , HBO, which had signed an agreement with the Max – News

Salma Hayek and Fontanarossa production company, HBO had signed a first-look deal, with a Maximum of two years. In accordance with the contract, Hayek, before any potential projects in development, HBO is going to bring it to the full. The president of the Fontanarossa airport, Jose Tamez will serve as the construction partner. Siobhan Flynn as head of production and development, will take part in the projects of the company.

Hayek, “we are very excited to be joining HBO, and Warner’s Media Max. A passionate, talented and open-minded managers, and a research and development team, and a celebration of diversity and the inclusion of high-quality global tv is going to be a huge boost for our mission to do so,” he said. Hayek, the founder and chief executive officer, serves as a Ventanarosa’. “Frida” nominated for the academy award for Best Actress in 2003 for her performance in the film, the Player Dinner at Betty’s,” As luck would have It,” and “Desperado” it is also well-known for his roles in the films. Also, in the ABC series “Ugly Betty” has been nominated for an Emmy award for guest actor and executive producer. Then, in a Marvel comics movie, “the Eternal,” will include

Joey Chavez, vice-president of the Max and HBO’s Original Dramas; ‘Ventanarosa’ has a track record of putting out stories that are rich and vibrant, and we look forward to hearing all the great ideas,” he said. HBO’s president of original content, max, Sarah, Joanna, “The amazing and talented Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa’ we are pleased to invite you to the HBO family, Max,” he said. The president’s Ventanarosa’ Hayek and Tamez in the course of the last 20 years, “Frida,” “the prophet” and “theBetty’s diner“just like in the movies they worked on together. In addition, “Ugly Betty” in addition to “The time of the butterflies”“they made a movie of a TV show.