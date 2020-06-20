- Alicia Keys and John Legend’s Juneteenth piano battle was packed with inspirational musical moments Yahoo Entertainment
- The 10 Best Moments From John Legend and Alicia Keys’ Juneteenth Verzuz Showdown Billboard
- John Legend and Alicia Keys premiere new music in the latest Verzuz music battle CNN
- Alicia Keys and John Legend Duel Pianos on IG Live for Most Soothing Verzuz Battle Yet Vulture
- Eminem Teases ‘Recovery’ 10th Anniversary Surprise Billboard
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...