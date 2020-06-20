Public Enemy Tells Donald Trump To ‘Shut The F**k Up’ In Explosive New Song – HuffPost

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
13


  1. Public Enemy Tells Donald Trump To ‘Shut The F**k Up’ In Explosive New Song  HuffPost
  2. Chuck D talks Public Enemy’s incendiary new anti-Trump song: ‘This dude has got to go now’  Yahoo Entertainment
  3. Public Enemy return with explosive new anti-Trump song, ‘State of the Union (STFU)’  NME.com
  4. Public Enemy Returns With Anti-Trump ‘State of the Union (STFU)’ Song: Watch  Billboard
  5. PUBLIC ENEMY – State Of The Union (STFU) featuring DJ PREMIER | OFFICIAL VIDEO  Channel ZERO
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here