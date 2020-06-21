“Perry Mason” is a stylish, Depression-noir reboot that doesn’t exceed its basic procedural roots – Salon

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
6


  1. “Perry Mason” is a stylish, Depression-noir reboot that doesn’t exceed its basic procedural roots  Salon
  2. Perry Mason review: HBO’s reboot is an exercise in style over substance  The Verge
  3. HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ reboot is very noir, very HBO and nothing like the versions you watched  NBC News
  4. The ‘Perry Mason’ Cast on Putting Marginalized Stories at the Forefront of the HBO Reboot  Variety
  5. Drunk? PTSD? This show is Perry Mason like you’ve never seen him before – for good and bad  Haaretz
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here