- Scarlett Johansson opens up on the pressure to stay thin in Hollywood Geo News
- Scarlett Johansson reveals she does not ‘struggle with her public persona’ PINKVILLA
- Scarlett Johansson says her ‘husky voice’ was a disadvantage early on in her career Hindustan Times
- Scarlett Johansson: The pressure to be thin is getting worse Gallatin News
- Scarlett Johansson says her signature ‘husky voice’ got her turned down for roles when she was a kid Daily Mail
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...