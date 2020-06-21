- Sonam Kapoor slams trolls hating on her for comments on ‘Koffee With Karan Geo News
- “I Don’t Want My 64-Year-Old Parents To Go Through This”: Sonam Kapoor On Trolls NDTV
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on nepotism debate: Yes, I am here because of my father Anil Kapoor and I am privilege Times of India
- Abhishek Kapoor: Sushant Singh never threw tantrums despite problems he was facing during ‘Kedarnath’ Gulf Today
- Sonam Kapoor schools trolls for hateful comments, says ‘everyone who is spouting hate it’s your karma’ PINKVILLA
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...