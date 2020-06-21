Tom Petty’s family issues a cease and desist order to Trump campaign – CNN

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
17


  1. Tom Petty’s family issues a cease and desist order to Trump campaign  CNN
  2. Tom Petty estate issues cease and desist over Trump’s use of song  The Guardian
  3. Tom Petty Estate Issues Cease and Desist to Trump Campaign Over “I Won’t Back Down”  Yahoo! Voices
  4. Tom Petty’s family says it sent cease-and-desist letter to Trump after Tulsa rally featured ‘I Won’t Back Down’  USA TODAY
  5. Tom Petty’s Family Decries Trump’s Use of ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at Tulsa Rally  Rolling Stone
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here