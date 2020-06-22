Equity of access to health care services, one of the big names to the show online

Global citizen and European Commission, “the overall goal is this: our future in a Series of in-concert” announced that they had arranged. The Online concert will be held on the 27th day of the month of June.

Dwayne Johnson on the show to give T24 according to Usher, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson will appear on the screen with the names. In the event of Partial Wear, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, will be joined by celebrities such as David Beckham.

In the event, especially the Covid-19-multi-health care is inadequate, resulting in the end of the message, to ensure equity of access to medicines and treatment will be given to you.

He will collect the donations during the event, the goal is to create awareness of the said.