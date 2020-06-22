The goal of my personal and professional existence, I am applying to take legal action against the slander campaign

The Fox TV show presenter, journalist, Ismail Kucukkayathe ex-wife Eda Demirci‘s claims made in respect of you, “Itibarsizlastirma effort”, as you said. “In my personal and professional existence, for the abuse and the campaign against lynching, that I’m applying all the legal measures,” he said Kucukkaya, “no, I won’t comment on it, except to appeal to the law enforcement authorities. If you’re right, I’d rather search through the available legal means,” he said.

The server program by Kucukkaya Fox TV Ismail’s ex-wife, Eva Smith, he took part in a television programme on the physical and psychological violence, Kucukkaya said.

Click Ismail Kucukkaya, and his ex-wife with a restraining order for about 2 months, Eve Smith,

While the debate continues on the issue, the spokesman said, speaking from the Hande Zeyrek Kucukkaya, a blacksmith, a self, denying the allegations and asked to take part in the discussion of the matter in relation to the news media, of the organizations in an effort itibarsizlastirma,” as he described it.

Kucukkaya, in a statement on the subject, had the following to say:

“Our divorce, it was negotiated at the request of the hand. Therefore, as in the case of the other party contends that the divorce decree’s order of January 30, he gave up and, by 2020, is yet to be confirmed. 6 months and up to now, our divorce officially. Why do you think these allegations without any foundation, and are now re-raised, I’ll leave it up to the public. They have also carried out simultaneously in conjunction with these claims, journalists such as me itibarsizlastirma appropriate, should be assessed as well.

“No, I won’t comment on it, except to appeal to the authorities”

The smear campaign is a that started two years ago with the opening of the right to divorce, which resulted in one of the actions against the establishment of the printing press. The court ordered the organisation to pay a compensation of 30 thousand pounds. No, I won’t comment on it, except to appeal to the law enforcement authorities. If you’re right, I’d rather search through the available legal means. In fact, in my personal and professional life, for existence, for the abuse and the campaign against lynching, that I’m applying to the legal action.”