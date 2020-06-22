Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist after Trump plays “I Won’t Back Down” at Tulsa rally – CBS News

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
9


  1. Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist after Trump plays “I Won’t Back Down” at Tulsa rally  CBS News
  2. Tom Petty’s family issues a cease and desist order to Trump campaign  CNN
  3. Tom Petty estate issues cease and desist over Trump’s use of song  The Guardian
  4. Tom Petty family tells Trump not to use late rock star’s songs for ‘campaign of hate’ – The Jakarta Post  Jakarta Post
  5. Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist to Trump campaign after song was played at Tulsa rally  Fox News
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News



READ FULL STORY

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here