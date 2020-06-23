▷ Earthquake of medium intensity was seen in the area of “the South centre

The quake of lesser intensity was felt at 21:20 hours on Monday in the centre of the southern part of the country.
The center of Seismic Nacional (CSN) reported preliminary information that the earthquake has reached The 4.7 on the Richter scale 34 km West of Chillán and 62 km in depth.
Onemi, at the time, said he felt the earthquake in the region of Maule, Ñuble and bío-bío:
The Region Of Maule
- Cauquenes: III
- Linares: II
- Pelluhue: IV
- San Javier: III
The region of bio-bio
- Chiguayante: III
- Concept:: III
- Hualpén: III
- Moscow: IV
- Lot: III
- San Pedro of the World: III
Region Ñuble
- Bulnes: V
- Cobquecura: III
- Coelemu: IV
- Carmen: III
- San Fabian: V
- San Nicolas III
- Trehuaco: IV
- Yungay: V
Courtesy Of The Cooperative
Loading...