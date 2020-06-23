▷ Earthquake of medium intensity was seen in the area of “the South centre

The quake of lesser intensity was felt at 21:20 hours on Monday in the centre of the southern part of the country.

The center of Seismic Nacional (CSN) reported preliminary information that the earthquake has reached The 4.7 on the Richter scale 34 km West of Chillán and 62 km in depth.

Onemi, at the time, said he felt the earthquake in the region of Maule, Ñuble and bío-bío:

The Region Of Maule

Cauquenes: III

Linares: II

Pelluhue: IV

San Javier: III

The region of bio-bio

Chiguayante: III

Concept:: III

Hualpén: III

Moscow: IV

Lot: III

San Pedro of the World: III

Region Ñuble