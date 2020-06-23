4 the data that needs to be mastered while downloading LIONS Live

In International festival of Creativity Cannes Lions this presentation, which are large agencies and brands on a global level to represent the best works accomplished in the past year.

But in 2020, as countless events around the world, Cannes Lions will have to convert, and although not a festival in the traditional form of organization has developed a plan of activities this is a program which combines several leading figures in the industry of marketing and advertising for abroncar agenda the situation in the region in these moments.

This event is very important, especially taking into account three factors: the decline of investment in advertising that, according to a recent report Warc indicates that it will be one 8,1% in 2020 563 billion.; social and economic impacts and the product from the coronavirus has already reflected on the habits and needs of the consumer, brands must adapt and tailor their business models, before the ‘new reality’.

The context, as the previous one, is that starts this Friday LIONS Livethe digital experience is designed to connect with the creative community. Here are some details you should know:

Cannes Lions digital

In case of impossibility of performance of traditional event and to inform about its cancellation, the organizers of the International festival of Creativity Cannes Lions decided not to leave desamparad community for what he created in Cannes in a live, digital experience, which will be held from 22 to 26 June, which will be completely free and open to the whole world in which large agencies as AlmapBBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi and MMR, as well as models of the type Burger King, Facebook, Spotify, and figures such as Emily Ratajkowski, Alex Rodriguez, and Stephan Loerke, DIRECTOR General, WFA, come in a variety of events that will also be transmitted in streaming mode.

What’s new in the industry

Among the advantages of Cannes Live, which is available for the entire creative community at the global level, the latest news and events in the industry. An example is the recent report of The Effectiveness of the Code created by the Warc and that the international leaders in the world of strategy and planning, I believe that industry is the production of ‘universal definition’ and ‘common language’ efficiency, which limits the possibility that better efficiency in practice looks like. But suggestions on how to make, believing it to intangible assets.

Quicken is better Cannes Lions

With the help of technology, in the framework of the festival, in partnership with Facebook has released a series called the Classic, and is a family of rubber for the best work, the winner of the Lion, which covers the period from 1954 to 2000. According to the organizers, these materials are available for free, in the platform of the intellect The Work.

Cannes Live came

The festival will begin this Friday, June 22, the first day is allocated for the participation of people weight in the industry as: Veronique Cutts, Chief Marketing Officer HSBC; view of the Effectiveness of the Code; the presence of a rapper, musician and actor, USA, Wyclef Jean, as well as the important contributions of the agencies, as VMLY&R, Isobar, BBDO, Publicis and Sapient VaynerMedia, and other events.

