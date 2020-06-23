7 NBA players with whom came Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is one of the biggest stars in the United States in these moments. The model of international success (desbancó in 2017, and Gisele Bundchen as the highest paid in the world), it covers most journals, the centre of the world’s press, and their connections, ventilation, as well as some of her sister Kylie and his kids, Who and Khole Kardashian.

In recent years has been associated with several NBA stars and colleagues House of Bounce made the film, in which they say 7 players in the League, who maintained a friendship with her:

1. D Angello Russell

The like, when the current player, the Minnesota Timberwolves played in the “Los Angeles Lakers”. She was encouraged on numerous occasions, at the Staples Center. Yes, the rumors pointed to the fact that they were friends, not a couple.

2. Devin Booker

Comrade Ricky Rubio to the Phoenix Suns, after a while Jenner during the quarantine. In particular, it was held road trip in Arizona.

3. Kyle Kuzma

Player Los Angeles Lakers ” is the usual press-roses in the United States. Last summer, Kendall and Kylie were spotted on a yacht enjoying the holiday, and many holidays.

4. Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons met in 2018 and in the same year he went on vacation with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Had a very good relationship and KJ were able to see the t-shirt Simmons in Philadelphia.

5. Blake Griffin

Started out in the summer of 2017, but that didn’t last too. It was released in may of 2018.

6. Jordan Clarksson

In November 2016, I saw them together, and danced at the party Drake, but never confirmed that he had a relationship.

7. Chandler Parsons

Kendall and Chandler are very good friends and have maintained a good relationship since they met.