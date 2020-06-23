Adele gets into a sensual dance in their modest living room

One of the singers that are more to do with your fanaticada it Adele. The winner of the award “Grammy” is a person extroverted, it is common to see her with a smile on his face and joking with the people who surround him, that she won the sympathy of millions around the world.

Loved the music, not hid them for idolatry Beyonce. In numerous interviews, he stated that it is his favorite singer even shared a Grammy for album of the year with her and then that derrotara in this category.

Adele moves her body to the rhythm of music

Presentation Coachella The album was rated as the best in the history of the festival, critics and the press, which Adele it seems to coincide a hundred percent judging by some video channel in Instagram.

In them, the interpreter of ‘Hello’ he jumped up to dance and sing with Beyonce while watching the concert on TV in the living roomthat surprised his followers to be very simple.

Adele moves how it’s done”Queen Bey‘comes to modeling ordered to blow the trumpet, an integral part of the Coachella concert. The winner of the award “Oscar” she is dressed in athletic shorts and a sweatshirt, moving his body, always with a smile on her face.

Adele lost a lot of weight

In catautora, now is another person. Surprised in him when he posted a photo to celebrate his birthday and to prove his radical weight loss, proving that the list comes to destroy everything.

Recommended videos