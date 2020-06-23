Album of the week: “21” Adele

In 2011 Adele released their second album, the Studio was again called along with the age that the singer was in the time of the recording. 21 proof that age is not the limit to showcase the talent of the artists, because almost 10 years after the game’s release, little has been what it’s for drive.

We made a playlist to watch out and remember the King of Pop, Michael Jackson

Here Adele even more vulnerable than we did in 19, but it also reflects the greater strength of will, making decisions, as thinking about what’s missing without having to search for it to recover.

The disc opens with Rolling in the Deep, one of the pop songs such twenty-first century. With a distinctive sound that allows to identify it from the first second, the song changed the life of the artist is relatively famous in the UK and other countries, and became a sensation on the international level.

Album of the week: “Sound of Silver” LCD Soundsystem

The song shows a vengeful side that music and words can have. This letter, without respite against his exnovio who told you that this is a man who will always be alone and that her life without him would be boring. Rumor Has Itshows that although she now has someone actually been able to win the singer and even rumor has it that you are looking for back. Turning Tables this is a classic song desamor, each of which can determine this need to let go, because to look at the person you love, you love, brings you only pain, but also the inability to have the maturity to do it fully.

Album Adele as the object of conceptual analysis within a few hours, it’s not an experiment, clean, tight, made of some of the minds of the great works of modern music, Rick Rubin and Paul Epworth, who helped explode the ability to Adele, but, first and foremost, it is proof that the singer can feel all the twists and turns of love with a voice.

Just get to the end Someone Like You to understand carousel of emotions, which means hard, from bitterness and anger, acceptance and forgiveness. 21 it has its own ecosystem of emotions, and although its popularity has led to what many people think, disc, pop and many others (Pitchfork didn’t even review disk and Rolling Stone gave it only three stars, and the media), is one of the best works that will be in the twenty-first century.