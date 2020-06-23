Cara Delevingne was announced as pansexual, what does that mean?

Cara Delevingne he said, pansexual, giving the visibility of this team is still very unknown.

During this month of Pride, we will have access to new stories told in ‘celebrities’, who were pleased all fans. And not the fact that they think ‘out of the closet’ to the public is something that should be done by 2020 (as reflected, those followers through the platform 3.0), but because, somehow, help children, which are the issues and may need to plan.

Last June, Lily Reinhart was identified publicly as bi, Cara Delevingne as pansexual and, for example, this last Pablo Alboránthat was said in the video IGTV, which is gay. “It is a pity that we didn’t have that to do this kind of posts, but thank you because I know you have helped many people, and young people”, – stated in some comments on ‘post’ of the latter.

Case pansexualidadYes, the conversation becomes a suspension, a lack of transparency, which has a direction and thus, an interview which the Person gave in the mid-Variety, a few days ago, it’s interesting. “I grew up in a family, the English language legacy and depressed and used the word “gay” to describe things that were worse. I think it’s the fault of the person that didn’t want to admit who I really am. He didn’t want to disappoint my family, but I was miserable, and was suppressed”.

Models covered in this interview adolescence, which was also decided on his personality (what caused the depression), and that, finally, realized she was free: “sometimes I feel more female and other days I feel like a man. I think I never felt that he belonged to any party when I was a kid, or have always felt that it is not compatible with my body. I felt so lost… And when I talked about my sexuality, freely, felt that he had no reason to hide.”

People develop and interact with the different identity and direction until, until he felt, moreover, associated with pansexualidadat least at the present time.

TO BE PANSEXUAL: WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

In pansexualidad it is a sexual orientation, which is determined by the attractiveness of a romantic and/or sexual violence against other people, regardless of their gender or sex. “How can you identify someone if that is it then, that’s… I fell in love with the person, and that’s it. I am attracted to people,” says the Face.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PANSEXUALIDAD AND BISEXUALITY

Maybe this question is that you ask a question, and the answer is simpler than it seems. To understand it, to correctly understand, that means bisexuality.

BISEXUALITY

In addition to the feel to attract male and female, who is believed to bisexualitypeople are ” bi ” can feel also attracts people from the floor not binary. Depending on the platform that specializes in the LGBTIQA+ ‘Medium’, “bisexuality is mixed, usually involving two sorts, that believes that it is only the idea of binary gender that there are only two options, both men and women, male and female. This is not true, for most people bisexual. We can’t talk about the two genres, but more genre: bi-sex determines their sexuality as the attraction to more specific genre.”

PANSEXUALIDAD

In pansexualidadthen is defined as sexual assault, regardless of gender. For men, pansexual, gender identity of a person is not a factor of attraction or what determines this appeal. (As told in the Face that he falls in love with a human).

In any case, in accordance with the ‘Medium’, “bisexuality and pansexualidad not mutually exclusive, and there is no way to fine to be bisexual, or “pansexual”.

In the sense that many people run away from labels and prefer to live according to their impulses. However, the conditions for those who want to identify with them, and in relation to pansexualidadbesides the Face, there are other ‘stars’ that were also identified in this community.

