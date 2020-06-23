Cardi B”, giving up music to talk about politics

USA – singer Cardi B did the headlines of the international press, a few days after the important announcement in Instagram. This time desmarcó his extravagance, and his music for the “launch” of reflection that the subject of the political in UNITED States. Immediately, his fans were surprised.

That rapper 27-year-old President expressed concern after mass protests, which were obtained in the country, after the death George Floyd 46 years, as a result of abuse by law enforcement officials several agents in Minneapolis. Without a doubt, it had caused a wave of demonstrations in this city, so that the translator “Please me,” he said.

In his opinion, citizens should come election day, in order to “seize power” . Because I am convinced that to achieve changes in the system of the public should Express their opinion by voting. In this sense, the term “heinous murder a citizen for 46 years, said that people who protest for several days was left without a choice.”

Cardi B antirracista

So that the artist, born in new York, said the following: “It’s really frustrating… police brutality, happened before I was born . But became more visual, social media has started to use… How many peaceful protests have seen? How many hashtags you saw? These labels again.”

In the second part Cardi B you can sincero with your followers in Instagram: “people are tired, to prove it, like: “Oh, the losers get an education and can take the form of an adult and the current calm’. People are tired of it, so now this is something that people should be treated”.