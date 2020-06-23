Celebrating Music Day, more than 20 hours of live music

Despite the fact that European Music Day, which is celebrated every year on 21 June, has a goal for all of the years I spent on the street, the current situation forces us to organize concerts in social networks. 20th day will be from 11:00 a wide range of programs, streaming, without spectators, which was organized by the National Institute of Scenic Arts and Music.

The National orchestra and Choir of Spain (OCNE) will host three concerts, live, in him Requiem the handicap, and serves as a tribute to remember the dead during a pandemic. For its part, the national youth Orchestra of Spain (JONDE) will include Symphony No. 6 ” by Beethoven, also known as Pastoral. National Center for the Dissemination of Music (CNDM) will allow the Trio Arbós, L Apotheose, Plural Ensemble, Antonio Serrano, Javier Hill, Josemi Carmona and Borja Barrueta project” jazz-Spanish roots Twenty Twentyand “stirrer-folk ensemble” Rodrigo Cuevas.

This Saturday, music Silvia Perez Cruz, the Wind Fenoy, Macaques, La Mari de Chambao, Rozalén, Fuel Fandango and Marwan will be the soundtrack in celebration of the day of Refugees live in networks, presented by Paco Leon.

In the National Company of Dance (CND), will enable part of Ricardo Amarante and Sea Aguiló, the National Ballet of Spain (BNE) numbers from their repertoire, the creation of its Director Ruben Elm, and a popular topic-Shrimp The legend of time and the national Company of Classical Theatre (the COMPANY) will do the job Europe which sets itself on the shelfDirector: Ana Zamora’s company Nao Love.

In this day of pre-European Music Day, which will be presented to Carlos hipólito and Julia de Castro, the Teatro de La Zarzuela will offer its viewers a virtual show Aires De La Zarzuelain writing and Director Luis Pascual, with soprano Ainhoa Arteta, the pianist Rosa Torres-Pardo and actress Marisa Paredes. To close the festival, actor and singer, Asier Etxeandia, Teatro Valle-Inclán the city Centre, national Theatre (CDN), his musical project called Biography Mastodon.

The event, which is scheduled for June 21

Matadero Madrid will offer 17 hours of concerts Baiuca, Honey, Kara Maria, Nuria Graham, Wheel, Caribombo and Lat Péque that coproducido Radio Primavera Sound, Radio Gladys Palma, Captcha.tv and Radio Regarding.

As a ‘scenario’ with the music festival, each partner platforms appear in different places chart chart Keeper especially for this event, which will include music, indie, pop, urban, electronica and modern America. Guests can use it free on your device to show hybrid raids, proposals, visuals, live DJ sets, concerts, programs, interviews, radio, fights, music, school for music, video and other special materials.

However, the real hero of the day will be on the driver’s license Teresa Berganza (1933), the interview, the Foundation Juan de borbón, the institution, held in the city Hall of Segovia concert jazz pianist Marco Mezquida.

In addition, it gives a new tribute to the memory of the victims of the coronavirus in the concert of solidarity IT UP, what could be www.goup.madrid and ATRESPlayer, and will participate Melendi, Andrew Novak, Marta Sanchez, Miguel Poveda, Juan Magán, Chenoa and Pitingo, among others. For its part, the Cultural Center Conde Duque, in collaboration with the British Council, scheduled for that day, the concerts of “the latest sensation the scenes the British and Spanish”, that is, Nadia, Rosa and Dora at the gate.

In addition, musicians from Spain, Mexico, the US and the UK will participate in Music Day Festival, an event that will take place in the same June 21, will take part Staytons, Maren, Anakena, Seven of Spades, Honey Valenzuela, The Cosavettes, Cannibal Kids and Mustard Service.