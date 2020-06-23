Children Stranger Things grow too fast for their characters

What the creators of Stranger Things, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, can’t control how much growing heroes of youth between seasons, but also to try to include it in the story.

During a recent interview, asked of the developers of the program Matt and Ross Duffer how to work with actors who naturally grow up and grow old in over their stories. In accordance with Ross Dufferit “more tense, but we try to take this from the point of view of the narrative of the story, because if you look at Season 3 Stranger Things grow, maybe far away from each other, and this led to the drama, interesting. So we try to use”.

Ross Duffer he also noted that you can’t control how it will look like the members of the distribution Stranger Things for the new season, with the start of production. “The thing is, you know, we need a little time to write scripts and sometimes aparecimos the kit, and we thought, ‘Oh, my God, creciste more than what was in my head. I knew you were rusty, but didn’t know what you grow”, – he said. “So you need to configure when you start to shoot, and I think it’s going to be a problem and in this case, when we finished most of the season, we should get back before they become too serious.”

Production began this year, but was stopped because of the epidemic of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Currently, little is known about the history, except for a translation February, which showed that Hopper (David Harbour) survived the events of the 3rd Season which was in the field work of the Soviet. Therefore, it is obvious that after a reboot the records of children Stranger Things will be much more than earlier in the year.

Created the brothers Duffer, Stranger Things is starring: Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby brown, David harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elvis, Jake busey and Maya. Thurman-Hawke. The first three seasons, is now available Netflixand the 4th season has not yet received a release date.